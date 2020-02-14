BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Purchases 7,618 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises approximately 7.0% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of MPLX opened at $23.81 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

