BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Devon Energy accounts for 1.1% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $23.30 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

