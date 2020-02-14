BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,308 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up about 3.1% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.