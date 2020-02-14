BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Sells 17,869 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.6% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 149,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.