BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Sells 21,209 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 4.6% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of MMP opened at $59.23 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

