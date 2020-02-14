BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Sells 8,144 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.3% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $74.54 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

