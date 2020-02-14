BP’s (BP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.47 ($7.91).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at GBX 464.30 ($6.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 495.86. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.