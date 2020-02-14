BQT (BQTX) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, BQT has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $140,280.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06222227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00157189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001572 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,637,055 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

