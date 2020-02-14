Bread Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.69 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $26.69 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

