Brian Patrick Hannasch Sells 167,000 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.95, for a total value of C$7,674,100.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 633,528 shares in the company, valued at C$29,112,322.13.

TSE:ATD.A traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.13.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.