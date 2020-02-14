Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.46% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $40,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $173.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43.

In other news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

