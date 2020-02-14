Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brightcove.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of BCOV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 50,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,807. The stock has a market cap of $333.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Brightcove by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brightcove by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Brightcove by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

