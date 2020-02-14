Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.