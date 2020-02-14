Brokerages Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of ARPO remained flat at $$0.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.25.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

