Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will announce $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.65. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $9.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.63. 10,675,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

