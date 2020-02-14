Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.94. 80,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,914. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 99.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

