Brokerages Anticipate Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post $3.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.19 and the highest is $3.51. Caci International posted earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

Caci International stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.88. The company had a trading volume of 135,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.91. Caci International has a 1-year low of $176.31 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter worth $45,471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

