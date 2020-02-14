Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.39 million and the lowest is $28.55 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $39.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $154.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.76 million to $160.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $142.35 million, with estimates ranging from $115.24 million to $158.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,115,000 after purchasing an additional 475,788 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTA opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.85. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a current ratio of 23.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

