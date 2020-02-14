Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $561.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.30 million and the highest is $565.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $472.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

FTNT stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $255,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,133.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fortinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489,942 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,144,000 after purchasing an additional 405,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,049,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,032 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

