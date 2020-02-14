Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post sales of $365.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.50 million. Forward Air posted sales of $321.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $63.53 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 320.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 116,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Air by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 21,480.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

