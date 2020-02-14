Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce $52.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $51.60 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $42.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.20 million to $217.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $222.47 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $773.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $7,116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,343,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 92,917 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

