Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. 670,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,382. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $852.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

