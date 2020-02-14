Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.35). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

LPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 269,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,241. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

