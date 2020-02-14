Brokerages Anticipate T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). T2 Biosystems posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T2 Biosystems.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

TTOO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 1,798,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,350. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.13. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.