Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,683. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $41.59.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

