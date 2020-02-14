Brokerages Expect Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerva Neurosciences.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NERV shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. 297,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

