Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. 28,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,393 shares of company stock worth $5,469,547 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

