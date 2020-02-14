Brokers Offer Predictions for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $4.47 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.10. 355,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,158. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $103.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

