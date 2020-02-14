Brokers Offer Predictions for Freshpet Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

FRPT opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $69.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Freshpet by 127.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $1,554,000.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,175 shares of company stock valued at $558,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

