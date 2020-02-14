Brokers Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $97.27 on Friday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $10,346,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Hasbro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $1,195,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

