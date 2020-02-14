Brokers Offer Predictions for Under Armour Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 130,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

