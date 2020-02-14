Brokers Set Expectations for Toromont Industries Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TIH has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.25.

Toromont Industries stock traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$70.94. 18,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.73. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$58.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.