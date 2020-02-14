Brokers Set Expectations for XPO Logistics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XPO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. 11,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $96.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,056 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 225,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

