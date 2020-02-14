Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of Brown & Brown worth $42,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.