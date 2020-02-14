Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $951.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will post sales of $951.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $944.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.47 million. Brown-Forman reported sales of $904.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.97 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Cfra downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE BF.B opened at $71.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

