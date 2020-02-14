BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BRT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,203. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of 102.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 49.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BRT Apartments by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BRT Apartments by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

