Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brunswick to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of BC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 330,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,893. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

