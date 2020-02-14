Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. 32,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,255. The stock has a market cap of $773.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,094,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1,243.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth $3,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,643 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

