BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $38,614.00 and $128.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.64 or 0.06216630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00062017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00138451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001601 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

