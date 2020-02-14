Bulwark Price Reaches $0.0155 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Bulwark has a market cap of $231,636.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

