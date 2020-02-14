Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Burst has a total market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $20,673.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,082,439,471 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

