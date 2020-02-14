Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Price Tops $0.0696

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Business Credit Substitute has a market cap of $123,520.00 and $16,093.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,500 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official website is www.bcachain.org/en.

Buying and Selling Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

