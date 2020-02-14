Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cable One by 40.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1,056.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cable One by 42.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO traded down $8.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,791.49. 353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,121. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $899.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,830.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,642.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,419.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,465.20.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

