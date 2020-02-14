Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Cabot worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at $7,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBT opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Cabot’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

