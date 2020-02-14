Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) VP J William Koegel, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.78. 4,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.62. Caci International Inc has a one year low of $176.29 and a one year high of $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caci International by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Caci International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.