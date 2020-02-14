Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Cadence Bancorp worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 391,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $498,120. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

