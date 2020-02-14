California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,163 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.32% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

