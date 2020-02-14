California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,371 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Innospec worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $104.74 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

