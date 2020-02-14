California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 24,412 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Elastic worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 471,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 341,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,042,850.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 556,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352,447.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,431 shares of company stock worth $11,355,642. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

