California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,003 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of MGE Energy worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MGE Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

